Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,459 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $20,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

