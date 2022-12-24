Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Hits $304,991.54 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $80.28 million and $304,991.54 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.01464941 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008514 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019467 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031773 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.01726436 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

