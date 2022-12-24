Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

