American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

