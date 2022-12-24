American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 20,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

American Finance Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

