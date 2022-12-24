American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 284,426 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

