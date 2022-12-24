American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

