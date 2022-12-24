Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

