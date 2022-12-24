Ankr Price Down 3.9% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $168.91 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01748025 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $13,027,315.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

