Ankr Price Tops $0.0175 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ankr has a market cap of $169.52 million and $10.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

