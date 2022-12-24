API3 Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $74.68 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00007151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

