Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 121,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,914,331.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,739,371 shares in the company, valued at $352,458,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after buying an additional 69,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.56. Appian has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

