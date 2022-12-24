Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of APPN opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. Appian has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $73.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $4,190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 88.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

