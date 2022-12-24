AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NYSE:ATR opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.14. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

