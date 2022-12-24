Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 4,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Aptorum Group Trading Up 10.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.
