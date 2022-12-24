Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 4,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 744,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited ( NASDAQ:APM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

