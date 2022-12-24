Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.10 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 23.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.78% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,977,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 154,641 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 372,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 86,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,749,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325,872 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

