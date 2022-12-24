Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

