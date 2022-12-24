Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archrock Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

