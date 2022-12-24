Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $42.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.
NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,871,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
