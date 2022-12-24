Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $3,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 2,215,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,526. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

