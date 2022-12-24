Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,814. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $310.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day moving average is $227.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

