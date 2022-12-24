Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,581. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.08. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

