Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

