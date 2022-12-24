Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,478 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 1,809,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

