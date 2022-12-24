Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.