Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,390. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

