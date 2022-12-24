Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nucor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NUE stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,390. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.
In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
