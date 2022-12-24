Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,956,538 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

