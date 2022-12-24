Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 2,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Institutional Trading of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.