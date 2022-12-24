Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.87. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 4,472 shares trading hands.

ARTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

