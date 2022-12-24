AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.04

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $12.19. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 15,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

