AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.