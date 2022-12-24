AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 25,129,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,475,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

