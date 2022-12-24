AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.
AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 25,129,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,475,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
