Audius Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $121.78 million and $2.23 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $850.20 or 0.05049476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499324 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.37 or 0.29585185 BTC.

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

