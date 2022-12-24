Audius Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Audius has a total market cap of $122.11 million and $2.29 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

