Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0 %

ADSK stock opened at $188.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

