Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72.61 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.69 or 0.00069482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.64 billion and $72.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,572,568 coins and its circulating supply is 311,166,578 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

