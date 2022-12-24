Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.63 billion and $58.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.67 or 0.00069314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,709,594 coins and its circulating supply is 311,303,604 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.