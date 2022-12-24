Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 595,312 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$53.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

