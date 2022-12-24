AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.95

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 321967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Further Reading
