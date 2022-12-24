AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.95

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 321967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.