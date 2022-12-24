Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

AYRWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

