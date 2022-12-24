Bao Finance (BAO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $64.45 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.