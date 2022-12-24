Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 7.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 330,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,313,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a return on equity of 942.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

