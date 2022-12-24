Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Down 7.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 330,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,313,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
