Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,512 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. 419,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,992. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

