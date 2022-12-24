Beldex (BDX) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.05 or 0.07237833 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00030952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

