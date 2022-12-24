Belmont Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $164.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

