Belmont Capital LLC Invests $264,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Boeing makes up approximately 0.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

