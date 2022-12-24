Benchmark Boosts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $170.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

