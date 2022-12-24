Berenberg Bank Raises Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 170

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323 ($3.92).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £654.74 million and a P/E ratio of 700.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.40.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,746.84). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,746.84). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($74,344.02).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

