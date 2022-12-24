Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.04) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.19) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.34) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.53) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.14 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.74. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of €5.73 ($6.09). The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

