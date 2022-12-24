BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 1.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 450,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 295,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

