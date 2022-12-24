BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 1.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 450,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 295,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
BEST Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BEST (BEST)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.